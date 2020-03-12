New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Service Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305182/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.6 Billion by the year 2025, Professional will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Professional will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aethon Inc.

Gecko International Corporation

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Honda Motors Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Iberobotics S.L.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

iRobot Corporation

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

LG Electronics Inc.

RedZone Robotics

RoboBuilder Co. Ltd.

ROBOSOFT

SeaRobotics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Yujin Robot Co. Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

Zucchetti Group







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

Cost-Benefit Ratio

Recent Market Activity

Service Robotics: The New Emerging Frontier

Outlook

Developing Countries to Spur Future Market Growth

Professional Service Robots Leads the Service Robotics Market

Competitive Landscape

Funding in Robotics Companies Continues to Grow

Innovative Companies in Service Robotics Market

Challenges Confronting Service Robotics Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Service Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Professional Service Robots - Largest Revenue Contributor for

Service Robotics Market

Defense Applications: A Key Volume Contributor for Professional

Service Robots

Medical Applications: A Promising Market for Professional

Service Robotics Market

Field Applications Drive Growth in Professional Service

Robotics Market

Robot Usage in Logistics Sector Gains Momentum

Service Robots Take the Role of Assistants at Airports

Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks

Robotics in Hospitality Industry - Promising Future Ahead

Shortage of Labor for Dangerous Jobs to Drive Demand for the

Bionic Man

Personal Robots Lead Charge in Service Robotics Market by Volume

Expanding Application Possibilities Broadens the Market

Aging Population Lends Traction to Eldercare-Assistive Robots

Handicap Assistance Robots - A Key Opportunity

Robot Companions - A Major Draw

Despite Uncertainty over Acceptance, Companies Look to Launch

Social Robots

Sales of Mobile Robots on the Rise

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market for Home Use: Promising Growth

Opportunities

Personal Robots Market Moves towards Open Software Platform

Growing Value Proposition Augurs Well for the Future of Service

Robotics Market

Technology Innovation Spurs Growth

Customizable & Networked Robots: Emerging Revenue Spinners

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Service Robotics Market

Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth in the Non-Industrial

Robots Market

Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS): The New Business Model

Open Source Software System Gains Prominence

Support Infrastructure: A Non-Technical Challenge for Service

Robotics

Service Robotics Need Acceptance in Society

Growing Clout of Tertiary Sector Throws Spotlight on Service

Robots

Technical Issues & Failure to Meet Performance Expectations

Plague Recent Robot Launches

Expectations Plague Recent Robot Launches

Dismal Performance of Robots in Restaurants

Faulty Operations Fails Robot

Twitter Bot Turns Racist

Robot Escaping from Lab

Facial Recognition Software Rejects Online Application

Safety: A Key Issue





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 113

