On 12 March 2020 the annual general meeting of NAXS AB (publ) resolved in accordance with the following
Adoption of the annual accounts, distribution of profit, etc.
Board of directors and auditors etc.
Nomination committee
• The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee’s proposal, to elect Meg Eisner (representing QVT Financial LP), Amaury de Poret (representing himself) and John Chapman (chairman of the board of directors) as members of the nomination committee. Meg Eisner was elected as chairman of the nomination committee.
Guidelines for remuneration to the executive management
• The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors’ proposal, to adopt remuneration guidelines for the executive management.
Authorisation to acquire the company’s own shares
• The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors’ proposal, to authorise the board of directors to acquire the company’s own shares.
Reduction of the share capital by cancellation of own shares and bonus issue
• The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors’ proposal, to reduce the share capital with SEK 47,699.76 by cancellation of acquired own shares that the company held on the day of the notice to the annual general meeting and resolved on a bonus issue of SEK 47,699.76 without the issuance of new shares.
Contact information:
Lennart Svantesson, CEO
Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.45 CET on March 12, 2020.
This press release and further information is available on the Company’s website: www.naxs.se
NAXS AB (publ)
Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972
Grev Turegatan 10
114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se
NAXS is a company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, and investing primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus. NAXS may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.
