COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 8/2020 – 12 March 2020

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse Royal Unibrew A/S has received notification of the below transactions related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Catharina von Stackelberg-Hammarén



2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew



b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification



3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Royal Unibrew A/S



b)

LEI

529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63



4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew

ISIN DK0060634707

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares



c)

Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 485.90 150

d)

Aggregated information



Aggregated volumes

Price

N/A – The acquisition relates to a single transaction



e)

Date of the transaction

11 March 2020, UTC 13:42:46

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

About Royal Unibrew

Royal Unibrew is a leading beverage provider in a number of markets – primarily in Northern Europe, Italy, France and in selected international markets. We produce, market, sell and distribute quality beverages with focus on branded products within beer, malt beverages and soft drinks as well as cider and long drinks. Our main markets are Denmark, Finland, Italy, France and Germany as well as Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. To these should be added the international markets comprising a number of established markets in the Americas and major cities in Europe and North America as well as emerging markets in for example Africa. In all of our multi-beverage markets, we offer our customers strong and locally based brands. Based on continuous development and innovation, it is our objective to meet consumer demand for quality beverages. In addition to our own brands, we offer license based international brands of the PepsiCo and Heineken Groups in Northern Europe.

For further information on this Announcement:

Lars Jensen, CFO, tel (+45) 29 23 00 44

www.royalunibrew.com

