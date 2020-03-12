LOS ANGELES, CA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reign Sapphire Corporation (OTCPK: RGNP) (“Reign”) is delighted to announce that the company has signed a farm-in and joint venture agreement to acquire 75% of the Werribee Downs Gold Project EL006892 in Victoria, Australia.



The 250km2 project is situated in the Mount Rothwell area in Victoria, Australia, to the East of the Steiglitz Golfields. Mount Rothwell is 20 km west of Werribee in the Bendigo-Ballarat Gold Province.

About Reign Sapphire Corp

Reign Sapphire Corp. (OTCPK: RGNP) is a Los Angeles-based company selling ethically produced sapphires. For more information, visit www.ReignSC.com

