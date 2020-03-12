Event to Attract the International Tea Community, as Well as Retail, Hospitality and Restaurant and Bar Businesses in North America

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 18th World Tea Conference + Expo , presented by Questex Hospitality Group, is heading to Denver, Colo., June 8-11, 2020, at the Colorado Convention Center. The event will feature more than 200 exhibits and hundreds of new tea products, 50+ educational sessions and workshops, 65 speakers and an industry awards ceremony. Several thousand professionals and businesses from the international tea and beverage industry will attend, including buyers and decision makers from restaurants and bars, foodservice, retail, grocery, hotels, spas, and tea and coffeehouses, among others. Registration and conference details are available at https://worldteaexpo.com .

“Denver was strategically selected as the host city for this year’s World Tea Conference + Expo because of its vibrant and thriving food, beverage, retail and hospitality business landscape – all of which aligns closely with the tea industry,” says Tim McLucas, vice president, bar and restaurant, Questex Hospitality Group.