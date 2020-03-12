New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Folic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Folic acid may be referred to as the synthetic form of vitamin B9. It is also known as pteroylmonoglutamic acid. The rising awareness about the health impact due to the deficiency of this vitamin like anemia, mouth ulcer, among others, is supporting the market growth. Increasing awareness about women health and care during pregnancy is also fostering sector growth.
The consumption of this acid in the required amount prior and at the time of pregnancy helps in preventing neural tube defects along with spinal bifida. Its intake in high doses prior and at the time of the first trimester reduces the risk of miscarriages. Apart from its use in the healthcare sector, it is also used in processed food products and supplements. Its supplements can be used for treating the deficiency of folate, and it is also helpful in treating leg ulcers and certain menstrual issues.
Thus, increasing demand for dietary supplements and the continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector are propelling the market growth. Continuous focus on R&D activities in regards to the positive impact of consumption of this vitamin is also fostering the industry growth. As an instance, according to a study conducted in 2017, it has been stated that the consumption of this vitamin in the recommended amount can help in minimizing the risk of pesticide-related autism among children. Such findings also positively impact the sector’s growth.
In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to high awareness about the adverse impact of deficiency of this vitamin and associated high demand for nutritional supplements, supporting the expansion of the market in this region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Folic Acid market according to Grade, Form, Application, and Region:
Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
