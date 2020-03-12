New York, United States, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vacuum salt market is set to grow moderately at 4.5% CAGR during 2019-2029. High chemical purity of vacuum salts makes it applicable across a wide range of applications. Stringent regulations also encourage manufacturers to produce high-quality salt. According to the latest report from Persistence market research, application-specific vacuum salt products will drive the market towards the future.

Vacuum Salt Market: Key Takeaways

Households will exhibit robust growth during the forecast period owing to the growing consumption of high-purity vacuum salt.

Briquette segment will gain solid traction in the vacuum salt market during 2019-2029.

A large consumer base imparts significance to Europe in the vacuum salt market.

South Asia along with East Asia to emerge as lucrative regional market in the forecast period

The chemical industry will generate high demand for vacuum salt.

Vacuum Salt Market: Key Growth Drivers

Increasing awareness regarding health is driving the demand for health beneficial ingredients’ infused vacuum salt.

The high demand for vacuum salt as a flavoring agent in the food & beverages industry is bolstering the growth of vacuum salt market.

The use of vacuum salt in the production of chemicals is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Growing consumption as animal feed is fueling the demand for vacuum salt.

Government initiatives to surge the consumption of iodized salt is positively influencing the vacuum salt market.

Vacuum Salt Market: Key Restraints

High energy consumption during extraction in comparison to other types of salt is a major challenge before manufacturers

The high cost of the vacuum salt also restrains the market growth

Vacuum Salt Market: Competition Landscape

Many vacuum salt companies are creating marketing strategies to capture maximum household consumers. The addition of health beneficial ingredients has surfaced as the consumer-acquiring strategy. Market players are promoting their products with health benefits such as bone and brain development. Established companies are expanding their facilities to satiate the growing demand for vacuum salt. For instance, AkzoNobel’s Specialty Chemicals is extending its salt production facility in the Netherlands to meet the growing demand from Europe. Market players are targeting Africa to market their products owing to the high prevalence of malnutrition in the region. Fully automated technologies are breeding new grounds of competition amongst the market players.

About the Report

This report offers an analysis of regional and global levels on the ongoing trends in the industry which influence the performance of the vacuum salt market. The study offers actionable insights on the cacao beans market on the basis of product type on end-user (industrial and households), type (granular, fine, and briquette), application (flavoring agents, water softeners & water treatment, anticaking, de-icing, and others), across seven major geographical regions.

