The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Skin Care will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$119.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$101.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Skin Care will reach a market size of US$170.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$986.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Changing Landscape of Skin Care - An Opportunity for

Ingestible Cosmetics

Anti-Aging Skincare: Focus of Nutricosmetics Market

Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics

Widening Consumer Base: Opportunity for Manufacturers

Men Gradually Coming Under the Nutricosmetics Purview

Beauty Drinks Market - Addressing Needs of Elderly Population

Innovative Products Drive Sales of Nutricosmetics

Ani-aGin: An Alcoholic Drink with Skin Boosting Effects

SkinAx²?: A Nutricosmetic Solution to Improve Skin Radiance

Esthechoc - A Chocolate Product with Skin Enhancing Properties

CLUO: The New Range of Herbal Nutricosmetic Drinks

Nutritional Supplements Combat Hair Fall among Women

Collagen Nutricosmetics: Growing in Popularity

Declining Collagen Levels - A Major Cause of Skin Ageing

Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products

Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers

Improving Collagen Effectiveness by Combining with Other Proteins

Different Nutrient Sources Used in Collagen Production

Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in

Nutricosmetics Products

Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products

Nutricosmetics for Sun Protection

Antioxidant Blends Gain Importance

Nutricosmetics: Potential Opportunities in Skin Lightening Market

Novel Ingredients Being Explored to Make Nutricosmetics Even

Better

Pycnogenol Promotes Skin Health

Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics

Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend

Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case

Reality Outweighs Beauty and Wellness Claims by Functional

Ingredient Products

Importance of Scientifically Backed Clinical Trials

Supportive Clinical Studies Drive Demand

Raw Material Sourcing: A Key Consideration

Nutricosmetics - A Robust Support System in Aesthetic Procedures

Vitamin-Enriched Products: The New Growth Area

New Delivery Forms: Greater Opportunities for Nutricosmetics

Market

Selective Retailing - The Way forward for Beauty Foods

STRINGENT REGULATORY MECHANISM FOR BEAUTY PRODUCTS IN EUROPE

Convergence of Beauty with Food, Medical and Health Industries

Packaging Trends in Nutricosmetics Market

Topical Cosmetic Products Pose a Change for Nutricosmetics

Nutricosmetics Market Faces Competition from Supplements Market





