This study covers Class 1-3 vehicles exhaust components aftermarket in terms of volume and value across the US and Canada. It discusses the unit shipment, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants' market share. The base year for analysis is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2026.



The overall exhaust components aftermarket is broadly classified into standard and exhaust components. The standard exhaust components are further classified into mufflers (direct fit and universal), catalytic converters (direct fit and universal), exhaust pipes (direct fit and universal), and exhaust manifolds. The performance exhaust component is classified into mufflers, cat-back systems, and exhaust tips or tails. The demand for the North American exhaust components aftermarket is expected to grow in terms of unit shipment in the coming years. Increase in vehicles in operation (VIO), coupled with rising average vehicle age, is the primary factor that drives the unit shipment during the forecast period. Due to the increase in average price per unit, the revenues are expected to grow at a faster rate than the unit shipment demand. Key channel partner in this segment is the warehouse distributor that holds more than 50% of the share across all product segments. Retailers follow the distributors; however, for certain parts such as the exhaust manifolds, OES dominates the retailers.



Due to the increasing share of the direct-fit parts, which has a higher average price than the universal-fit parts, the overall average price of exhaust components is expected to increase at a considerable rate. Moreover, the higher growth rate of the catalytic converters, which have a higher price than mufflers, exhaust pipes, and exhaust manifolds, will also drive the overall average price of exhaust components. The standard exhaust components aftermarket is consolidated and is dominated by Tenneco and APC Automotive Technologies. The performance exhaust components aftermarket is highly fragmented; Flowmaster, MagnaFlow, DynoMax Performance Exhaust (Tenneco), Borla, and Gibson Performance are the key suppliers of this segment.



Greater emphasis on emission standards and changing consumer mindset to become more environmentally responsible will drive the overall market offering growth opportunities. Standard exhaust components will have higher growth; the performance exhaust components are also expected to grow due to increasing percentage of millennial population, exposure to high-performance sports, and affordability to attain such parts. Mufflers and catalytic converters will continue to be the major categories that will drive the total exhaust market.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size of exhaust components in terms of unit shipment by product type, and how will it grow?

What is the market size of exhaust components in terms of revenue by product type, and how will it grow?

What is the average manufacturer level pricing for exhaust components by product type, and how will it grow?

What is the distribution channel analysis for exhaust components by product type?

What is the market share of major manufacturers for exhaust components by product type?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Snapshot

2. Research Scope



3. Definitions and Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Product Definitions

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Exhaust Components Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Total Exhaust Components Aftermarket Discussion

Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Total Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel Discussion

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Discussion

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Establish Offline-to-online Service Network and Improve OEM Funding Interests

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Forecasts and Trends - Standard Exhaust Components Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Snapshot

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

7. Standard Mufflers Segment

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

8. Catalytic Converters Segment



9. Exhaust Pipes Segment



10. Exhaust Manifolds Segment



11. Performance Exhaust Components Aftermarket



12. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



Tenneco

APC Automotive Technologies

Flowmaster, MagnaFlow

DynoMax Performance Exhaust

Borla

Gibson Performance

