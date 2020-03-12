Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial MRO Market in Southeast Asia, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study aims to evaluate the commercial aircraft fleet and spending on MRO services among the top 6 ASEAN nations of Southeast Asia. These countries had a large, combined airline fleet size of close to 1,800 aircraft by the end of 2019.

The study focuses on the fleet and MRO spending comparisons among these top 6 ASEAN nations. It further delves into the fleet patterns by country comprising narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jets. The MRO market's trends and opportunity areas in terms of fleet types and corresponding MRO service areas such as Line, Airframe, Engine, and Component maintenance have been outlined by country and aircraft fleet types. The countries discussed in the study are Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.



This research service discusses the changing commercial fleet dynamics in Southeast Asia including the strategic imperatives for airlines, MROs, and OEMs in the aftermarket; trends in commercial aircraft fleet in Southeast Asia; commercial aircraft fleet size in Southeast Asia by aircraft OEM; commercial aircraft fleet size in Southeast Asia by aircraft category, type, and aircraft model.



The commercial airline market is experiencing excellent year-on-year growth owing to the healthy economic progress, a growing middle-class population, and increasing consumer expenditure, which translates to better passenger traffic growth. With low fuel prices, older aircraft can be kept flying longer, thereby keeping the MRO market buoyant. The Southeast Asian region is receiving more new deliveries of A320 NEOs and Boeing B737 NGs as the preferred aircraft model of low-cost carriers, hence many MRO service providers are concentrating on building their capabilities on narrow-body aircraft.

Indonesia has the largest aircraft fleet size and MRO expenditure remains the highest across among the countries within the region. It also has a competitive offering in terms of lower pricing against its competitors and the capacity advantage of being able to accommodate a large fleet owing to a large number of maintenance hangars. MRO spending for Singapore-registered aircraft is higher than that of Malaysia and Thailand albeit the smaller fleet size, owing to its larger wide-body aircraft population. Advances in technology adoption have given the country a competitive edge against its rivals in providing high-quality maintenance work.



The study also focuses on commercial MRO market measurements, which further includes trends in MRO business of the ASEAN region, MRO spending by an aircraft manufacturer, MRO spending by MRO segments, and MRO Country Benchmarking Index.



Furthermore, the study offers a detailed discussion on the Southeast Asian commercial MRO market outlook including company profiles of selected market participants in each country, growth opportunity in the commercial MRO market, key highlights of the industry, and strategic imperatives for MRO companies, airlines, and OEMs in the aftermarket. Finally, the study provides strategic growth opportunities in the aftermarket as well as 3 key predictions.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Findings

Executive Summary - The Commercial MRO Market in Southeast Asia

Executive Summary - Fleet and Spending Comparison

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope & Methodology

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Segmentation

Commercial Aviation Fleet Segmentation

Commercial Aviation MRO Segmentation

4. Changing Commercial Fleet Dynamics in Southeast Asia

Trends in Commercial Aircraft Fleet in Southeast Asia

Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in Southeast Asia by Aircraft OEM - 2019

Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in Southeast Asia by Aircraft OEM and Category - 2019

Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in Southeast Asia by Aircraft OEM, Category and Type - 2019

5. Southeast Asia Commercial MRO Market Measurements

Trends in Commercial Aircraft MRO in Southeast Asia

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in Southeast Asia by Aircraft OEM - 2019

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in Southeast Asia by Aircraft OEM and Category - 2019

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in Southeast Asia by Aircraft Family - 2019

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in Southeast Asia by MRO Segment - 2019

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Airframe

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Engine

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Line

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Modifications

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Components

Commercial Aviation MRO Country Benchmarking Index - Southeast Asia (MRO Market Size & Aircraft Fleet Size)

6. Key Commercial MRO Company Profiles - Indonesia

7. Key Commercial MRO Company Profiles - Singapore

8. Key Commercial MRO Company Profiles - Malaysia

9. Key Commercial MRO Company Profiles - Thailand

10. Key Commercial MRO Company Profiles - Vietnam



11. Key Commercial MRO Company Profiles - Philippines



12. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunities - Key Highlights of Commercial Aircraft MRO

Strategic Imperatives for MRO Companies, Airlines, and OEMs in the Aftermarket

13. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

