MELBOURNE, Fla., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the Leasing and Management for Shoppes of Minton located in West Melbourne.



Now under new ownership, Shoppes of Minton is a 25,000 square foot retail, office, medical center located in the flourishing area of West Melbourne/Palm Bay where housing and commercials alike are seeing major growth. It is 100% leased and is anchored by Paradise Health, Pizza Vola, Subway, as well as other valued tenants.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded the property management and leasing of this asset and look forward to working with a new investor to the Brevard County market”, says Jewel McDonald. “We are seeing an upward trend in investor interest in the Brevard area coming from all corners of the USA as well as overseas. Our market has outpaced the national average in growth making it an attractive investment alternative to others that are overpriced or oversaturated.”

JM Real Estate, Inc., is a full-service commercial property management, leasing, sales, and investment acquisition company specializing in multi-tenant office, medical office, retail, multi-family and industrial properties located in Brevard County from Titusville to Palm Bay. For more information about JM Real Estate, Inc., contact Jewel McDonald at (321) 242-2882 x 205. You can also visit our web-site at www.JMRealEstate.com . JM welcomes new business opportunities.



