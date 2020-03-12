Portland, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global direct carrier billing platform industry generated $55.6 million in 2018, and is expected to garner $172.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of key market dynamics, major segments, key investment pockets, market share, and competitive landscape.

Increase in popularity of mobile gaming, increase in demand for over-the-top (OTT) type of content, and rise in penetration of smartphones propel the growth of the global direct carrier billing platform market. However, complications regarding direct carrier billing ecosystem restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for subscription-based digital content provide new opportunities in the market.

On the basis of content, the applications & games segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global direct carrier billing platform market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in collaborations of platform companies and digital content providers, rise in-app payment revenues, and development of market for in-app purchases, applications, and games. The research also discusses the video & audio content segment.

On the basis of operating system, the android segment accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total market share , and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to high penetration of smartphones and wide base of 2.8 million apps for download. Contrarily, the iOS segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to availing of on-demand features for different applications.

Geographically, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018, holding nearly half of the total market, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for various digital contents, rise in collaboration activities between platform providers and content creators, and increase in number of over-the-top (OTT) providers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest growth rate, witnessing a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Bango, plc.

DIMOCO

Boku, Inc.

Centili

Fortumo

NTT DOCOMO

Comviva

Mobiyo

Singtel

Digital Turbine Inc.

