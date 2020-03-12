Portland, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global level sensor market garnered $4.44 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $7.36 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of key investment pockets, market size & estimations, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive scenario.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6142

Rise in adoption of industrial automation, advancements in technology, and increase in utilization in energy and power sectors fuel the growth of the global level sensor market. However, inability to offer precision and accuracy along with increase in implementation in electric vehicles restrain the market growth. However, increase in adoption in residential sector is estimated to offer new opportunities in the market.

On the basis of type, the contact segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share of the global market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its largest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to precision in level measurement along with reliability of conventional sensors. However, the non-contact segment is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, owing to advancements in technologies and adoption in industries for deployment in harsh environments.

On the basis of application, the point level monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in the market, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6142

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue, holding nearly half of the global market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to advancements in technologies and surge in adoption of technologies including IoT and AI in the region. North America accounted for the second-highest share in 2018 and will maintain its position by 2026.

Prominent Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

AMETEK Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments

TE Connectivity

Vega Grieshaber Kg.

Customize Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6142

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Related Studies:

Torque Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis and Strategies by 2027

Magnetic Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis and Strategies by 2027

Nanosensors Market - Global Industry Analysis and Strategies by 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com