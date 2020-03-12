DALLAS, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced it was among the 12 select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning, Q1 2020 evaluation. In this evaluation, Symphony RetailAI was reviewed for the company’s offering, the AI Category Planning and Management Suite.



Symphony RetailAI believes that AI transforms category management into a strategic differentiator for retailers, and that exceeding customer expectations today is dependent on a retailer’s ability to streamline all tasks for category insights, evaluation, planning and retail execution. Powered by Symphony RetailAI’s AI-decision coach CINDE, category managers leverage AI and machine learning to quickly answer complex questions and receive prescriptive recommendations served up through deep analytics, data mining and immersive visualization into stores at department, planogram, and product level.

“We’re pleased to be included in The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning,” said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “The FMCG and grocery space is a crowded field, and decision makers must choose from a sea of technology vendors. Our AI capabilities and recommendations provide our customers with a competitive edge.”

To learn more:

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the FMCG industry’s only integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and high-performance supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers designed with customer insights to fuel recommendations for profitable growth. Founded on CINDE and GOLD enterprise solutions, Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh food and store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including half of the world’s top 30 grocery retailers and all of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Symphony Retail Cloud, driven by Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. For more information visit symphonyretailai.com .



Connect with Symphony RetailAI on social media:

Twitter: @SymphonyRetail

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/symphonyretailai/

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in retail, healthcare, financial services, industrial, manufacturing, defense, and media. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate of $300 million. Over 1,700 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani . For more information visit symphonyai.com .

Media Contact

Adrienne Newcomb

Ketner Group Communications (for Symphony RetailAI)

adrienne@ketnergroup.com

512-794-8876



