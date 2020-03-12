NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) resulting from allegations that Norwegian may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article entitled “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus.” The article described several leaked internal emails showing that some Norwegian managers asked sales staff to lie to customers about COVID-2019 to protect the Company’s bookings. One such email directed the sales team to tell customers that the “Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise.”

On this news, Norwegian’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 11, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Norwegian investors. If you purchased shares of Norwegian please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1806.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

