2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, SPECT Radioisotopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$136.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$118.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SPECT Radioisotopes will reach a market size of US$194.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alliance Medical

Alseres Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avid Radiopharmaceuticals

Bayer HealthCare Medical Care

Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Ion Beam Applications SA

Immunomedics, Inc.

Jubilant Pharma

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Medi-Radiopharma Ltd.

Nordion, Inc.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PETNET Solutions Inc.

Positron Corporation

Triad Isotopes Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: The Dominant Segment

Select Cardiology and Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals

New Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals to Drive Global Market

Competition

Relevant Aspects of Radiopharmaceutical Production

Intra-operative Lymphatic Mapping (ILM): Creates New

Opportunities for Radiopharmaceuticals in Cancer Detection

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radiopharmaceuticals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Ageing Population - A Vital Demography

Global CVD Stats

Market Drivers

Growing Acceptance in Cancer Treatment

Increasing Acceptance of Disease-Targeted Treatment

Growing Emphasis of Accurate Diagnosis

Expanding Molecular Imaging Applications

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Manufacture, Storage and

Usage

Global Supply Shortages

Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives

Lack of Dosage Standards for Pediatric Patients Limits

Radiopharmaceutical Efficacy

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth

Bottlenecks in Developing Markets

Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market

Acceptance

Increasing Uptake of PET: A Prime Growth Driver

Non-Reactor Based TC-99m Production to Drive SPECT Growth

New Radiopharmaceuticals Drive Adoption of Molecular Imaging

PET and SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging

Innovative Radiotracers - Key to PET & SPECT Success in

Cardiovascular Imaging

Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization - A Potential Application

for PET

Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities

Industry Focus Gears up for innovative Radiopharmaceuticals

with Therapeutic Benefits

Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

Personalized Medicine to Drive Nuclear Medicine

Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth

Battling Alzheimer?s Disease - A Powerful Market Force for

Nuclear Medicine

Combating the Shortage of RadioIsotopes





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Radiopharmaceuticals Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: SPECT Radioisotopes (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: SPECT Radioisotopes (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: SPECT Radioisotopes (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: PET Radioisotopes (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: PET Radioisotopes (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: PET Radioisotopes (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Beta Emitters (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Beta Emitters (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Beta Emitters (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Alpha Emitters (Product Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Alpha Emitters (Product Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Alpha Emitters (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Oncology (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Oncology (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Oncology (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Cardiology (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Cardiology (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Cardiology (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Neurology (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Neurology (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Neurology (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Research Institutes (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analysts

Table 37: United States Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Radiopharmaceuticals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Radiopharmaceuticals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 49: Canadian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Radiopharmaceuticals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radiopharmaceuticals in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Japanese Radiopharmaceuticals Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radiopharmaceuticals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Radiopharmaceuticals Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Radiopharmaceuticals in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Radiopharmaceuticals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 73: European Radiopharmaceuticals Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Radiopharmaceuticals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: European Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Radiopharmaceuticals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Radiopharmaceuticals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Radiopharmaceuticals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Radiopharmaceuticals in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Radiopharmaceuticals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Radiopharmaceuticals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radiopharmaceuticals in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Radiopharmaceuticals Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radiopharmaceuticals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Radiopharmaceuticals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 124: Spanish Radiopharmaceuticals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Spanish Radiopharmaceuticals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Radiopharmaceuticals Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Radiopharmaceuticals Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Radiopharmaceuticals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 157: Radiopharmaceuticals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 172: Indian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Indian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for

Radiopharmaceuticals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Radiopharmaceuticals in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Radiopharmaceuticals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 197: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 200: Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Radiopharmaceuticals Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Radiopharmaceuticals in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Radiopharmaceuticals in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Radiopharmaceuticals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Radiopharmaceuticals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 215: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Radiopharmaceuticals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 223: Radiopharmaceuticals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 231: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 234: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 236: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 240: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 245: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 248: The Middle East Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 251: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 254: Radiopharmaceuticals Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 255: The Middle East Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Market for Radiopharmaceuticals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type



