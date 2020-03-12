The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 19 March 2020 at 4pm at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavik, Iceland.

Enclosed is the final agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2020 and final proposals. No changes have been made neither to the proposals nor the agenda since the meeting was convened.

Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company's website: http://www.icelandseafood.com/Annual-General-Meeting-2020

Attachments