The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 19 March 2020 at 4pm at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavik, Iceland.
Enclosed is the final agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2020 and final proposals. No changes have been made neither to the proposals nor the agenda since the meeting was convened.
Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company's website: http://www.icelandseafood.com/Annual-General-Meeting-2020
Attachments
Iceland Seafood International hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
ISI_AGM 2020_Board Proposals - FinalFILE URL | Copy the link below
ISI_AGM 2020_Notice to the AGM - FinalFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: