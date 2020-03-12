New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Disposable Diapers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098350/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$55.5 Billion by the year 2025, Baby Disposable Diapers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$495.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$401.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Baby Disposable Diapers will reach a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ontex International N.V.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Unicharm Corporation







Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates

Diaper Sales

Recent Market Activity

Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers

Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

Global Competitor Market Shares

Baby Disposable Diapers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed &

Developing Worlds

Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements

Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers

SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers

Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

Subscription Service Gains Momentum

Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success

Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in

Developed Markets

Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products

Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers

High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby?s Health

Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market

Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet

WVTR in Baby Diapers

Baby Pants Grow in Popularity

Rise in Online Shopping

Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper

Market

Sustainability Issues Come to Fore

Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for

Diaper Makers

Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures

Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market

Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address

Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand

Revenue and Saving Environment

Advertising and Promotion





