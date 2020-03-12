New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Disposable Diapers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098350/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$55.5 Billion by the year 2025, Baby Disposable Diapers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$495.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$401.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Baby Disposable Diapers will reach a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098350/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates
Diaper Sales
Recent Market Activity
Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth
Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers
Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
Global Competitor Market Shares
Baby Disposable Diapers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
Ontex International N.V. (Belgium)
The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (Sweden)
Unicharm Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed &
Developing Worlds
Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements
Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers
SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers
Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
Subscription Service Gains Momentum
Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success
Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in
Developed Markets
Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products
Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers
High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby?s Health
Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market
Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet
WVTR in Baby Diapers
Baby Pants Grow in Popularity
Rise in Online Shopping
Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper
Market
Sustainability Issues Come to Fore
Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for
Diaper Makers
Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures
Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market
Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address
Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand
Revenue and Saving Environment
Advertising and Promotion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Baby Disposable Diapers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Baby Disposable Diapers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Baby Disposable Diapers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Baby Disposable Diapers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Baby Disposable Diapers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Baby Disposable Diapers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Baby Disposable Diapers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Baby Disposable Diapers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Baby Disposable Diapers Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Baby Disposable Diapers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Baby Disposable Diapers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Baby Disposable Diapers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Baby Disposable Diapers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Baby Disposable Diapers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Baby Disposable Diapers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Baby Disposable Diapers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Baby Disposable Diapers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Baby Disposable
Diapers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Baby Disposable Diapers Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Baby Disposable Diapers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Baby Disposable Diapers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Baby Disposable Diapers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Baby Disposable Diapers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 52: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Baby Disposable Diapers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Baby Disposable Diapers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Baby Disposable Diapers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Baby Disposable Diapers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Baby Disposable Diapers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Baby Disposable Diapers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Baby Disposable Diapers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Baby Disposable Diapers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Baby Disposable Diapers Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098350/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: