Copenhagen, Denmark, March 12, 2020

Genmab will hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 26 as scheduled

Shareholders are asked to participate via a live webcast transmission and comply with Danish authorities’ guidance to avoid crowds

Genmab may have to implement stricter precautionary measures prior to the AGM

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announces additional information regarding its Annual General Meeting 2020. At present, the company intends to conduct the Annual General Meeting as planned. To comply with guidance provided by the Danish Government, all shareholders are asked to view the general meeting via a live webcast transmission on www.genmab.com rather than attending the meeting in person. The company will be represented by a minimum of members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management. This measure is aimed to address the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and instructions from public health authorities.

To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, and as a consequence of the latest recommendations from the Danish authorities, all persons who have signed up for and still plan to attend the Annual General Meeting should follow the latest recommendations from the Danish authorities. Anyone who shows symptoms of infection and anyone who has visited areas where the risk of being infected with the virus is high, or who has been in contact with others who have visited these areas, should stay home. Any shareholder, to whom an admission card already has been issued, and will not attend the Annual General Meeting is kindly asked to notify the Company - preferably before Friday March 20, 2020.

The refreshments after the Annual General Meeting are cancelled.



Genmab is closely monitoring and following the recommendations from the Danish authorities and may have to implement even stricter precautionary measures prior to the general meeting to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

Shareholders who do not wish to attend the general meeting in person are encouraged to vote by postal vote or by proxy. Please see below for further information and deadlines.

Follow the Annual General Meeting online, www.genmab.com





Proxy vote: Shareholders may:

Assign a proxy to a person appointed by the shareholder. Proxies shall submit a request for an admission card as described above; or

Assign a proxy to the Board of Directors. In this case your votes will be cast in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors; or

Assign a proxy to the Board of Directors by indicating how you wish your votes to be cast.

Go to the Company’s website www.genmab.com or VP Investor Services A/S’ website www.vp.dk/agm to assign a proxy to the Board of Directors to vote in accordance with its recommendations, or assign a proxy indicating how you wish your votes to be cast by checking the boxes on the electronic proxy form. This must be completed by 11:59 PM CET on Friday March 20, 2020. You may alternatively complete and sign the enclosed proxy form and return it by post to VP Investor Services A/S, Weidekampsgade 14, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark, or scan it and return it by e-mail to vpinvestor@vp.dk or by fax to +45 43 58 88 67 so that it is received by VP Investor Services A/S by 11:59 PM CET on Friday March 20, 2020.

Postal vote: Shareholders may also vote by post:

Go to the Company’s website www.genmab.com or www.vp.dk/agm to vote by post. This must be completed by 10:00 AM CET on Wednesday March 25, 2020. You may alternatively complete and sign the enclosed postal voting form and return it by post to VP Investor Services A/S, Weidekampsgade 14, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark, or scan it and return it by e-mail to vpinvestor@vp.dk or by fax to +45 43 58 88 67 so that it is received by VP Investor Services A/S by 10:00 AM CET on Wednesday March 25, 2020.

Please note that you may either assign a proxy or vote by post, but not both.



Contact:

Marisol Peron, Corporate Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

For Investor Relations:

Andrew Carlsen, Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com



