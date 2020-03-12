Bloomfield Hills, Mich., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supercuts®, the leader in value-haircut brands, helped the Detroit Pistons celebrate their annual Pistons Academy Award show at Little Caesars Arena. The event recognized basketball league participants from the Allen Park, Birmingham, Brighton, Southfield and Monroe YMCAs.

Prior to the awards ceremony, players and their families were invited to the concourse of Little Caesars Arena for various interactive events including pop-a-shot games, photo booths and opportunities to meet Hooper, the Pistons mascot. To add a dash of style to the event, Supercuts created a special pop-up salon where participants and their families were able to get Pistons and basketball-themed designs applied to their hair via temporary hair dye from a Supercuts trained stylist. During the ceremony, Supercuts presented the Rising Star award to one individual from each league who showcased tremendous promise and has the potential to be the next NBA or WNBA star. Additional awards were given out for best teammate, defensive MVP, coach of the year and league player of the year.

“We were thrilled to partner with the Detroit Pistons and participate in this year’s Pistons Academy Awards show,” said Caryn McDonald, Area Supervisor for Supercuts in Detroit. “Supercuts has always been about providing high-quality salon services at a reasonable price. Our local communities have embraced this philosophy with open arms, and we are happy to celebrate them in any capacity we can. We look forward to bringing more pop-up salons to the Detroit area very soon.”

About the Alline Salon Group

Alline Salon Group, LLC is a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan headquartered company with salon locations in six states representing three unique brands. Alline operates Supercuts, Cost Cutters and Holiday Hair salon businesses. Alline strives to become the employer brand of choice for successful and dedicated stylists who want the opportunity to pursue a career in the hair care space.

About Supercuts

Supercuts salons are owned and franchised by Alline Salon Group. Supercuts is a salon-industry leader in hair care services, with over 38 million guest visits per year for haircutting, hair-color services and more. Its proven technique, highly trained stylists and nationally recognized professional brands of haircare products offer an exceptional guest experience. Download the Supercuts app in the App Store, or on Google Play. For additional information about Supercuts, visit Supercuts.com, Facebook.com/Supercuts, Instagram.com/Supercuts and Twitter.com/Supercuts.

