TORONTO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (the “Company” or “G2 Goldfields”) (TSXV:GTWO) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,100,000 options to a director, an officer, consultants and an employee of the Company with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.21 per share until March 11, 2023. 700,000 of the options vest as to one-quarter immediately and one-quarter after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant; and 400,000 of the options vest as to one-third after 3, 9 and 15 months respectively from the date of grant.

An officer has also been awarded 300,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) of the Company, to vest over a fifteen-month period.

The grant of options and award of RSUs is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.



G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

