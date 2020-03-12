New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518542/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$25 Billion by the year 2025, Electricity Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$281.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$256.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electricity Cars will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 1.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$916.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 31

