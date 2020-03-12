New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375448/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$156.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$142.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) will reach a market size of US$733.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$520 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc

Bayer AG

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Orion Pharma AB

Pfizer Inc.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Menopause and Hormone Replacement Therapy

Recent Market Activity

The HRT Controversy - An Insight

Newer Studies Challenge WHI Findings and Re-establish Safety of

HRT

Revised Recommendations of the NAMS and Endocrine Society

IMS Consensus Guidelines Paving Way for More Clarity of HRT

The Regional Divide

Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver

New Bioidentical Drugs Serve Unmet Market Needs

Generic Incursion in Hormone Replacement Therapy - List of

Drugs With and Without Approved Generic Versions

Intense Competition Marks the Global HRT Market

The Premarin Saga

Estrace Cream Drives Revenue Gains in Allergan?s HRT Portfolio

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT drive Research for

New Medicines

Topical Estrogens - More Safe and Effective

Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities

Phytoestrogens - The New Panacea for Menopausal Symptoms?

Diet Link to Menopause Symptoms Raises Interest

Impact of Soy and Other Phytoestrogens - A Reality Check

EstroG - A Successful Herbal Health Supplement in Alleviating

Menopausal Symptoms

The Growing Buzz around Bioidentical Drugs

Bio-identical Hormones - A Natural and Safe Substitute to

Synthetic HRT?

Pellet Therapy - A New Innovation Downsizes Conventional Issues

with Bioidentical HRT

Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for HRT - A Mixed Bag

Estriol: The Next Generation Estrogen Therapy?

What Makes Estriol Work?

Topical Estriol - More Promising in Safety

Estriol - Used More Commonly Outside the US

Entry of Generics Threatens Market Growth Prospects

Are Non-Hormonal Therapies A Threat to HRT?

Earlier Failures Induce Lethargy in Non-Hormonal Therapies





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



Total Companies Profiled: 31

