2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$156.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$142.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) will reach a market size of US$733.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$520 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Menopause and Hormone Replacement Therapy
Recent Market Activity
The HRT Controversy - An Insight
Newer Studies Challenge WHI Findings and Re-establish Safety of
HRT
Revised Recommendations of the NAMS and Endocrine Society
IMS Consensus Guidelines Paving Way for More Clarity of HRT
The Regional Divide
Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver
New Bioidentical Drugs Serve Unmet Market Needs
Generic Incursion in Hormone Replacement Therapy - List of
Drugs With and Without Approved Generic Versions
Intense Competition Marks the Global HRT Market
The Premarin Saga
Estrace Cream Drives Revenue Gains in Allergan?s HRT Portfolio
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Allergan Plc (Ireland)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Novartis AG(Switzerland)
Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
Orion Pharma AB (Finland)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT drive Research for
New Medicines
Topical Estrogens - More Safe and Effective
Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities
Phytoestrogens - The New Panacea for Menopausal Symptoms?
Diet Link to Menopause Symptoms Raises Interest
Impact of Soy and Other Phytoestrogens - A Reality Check
EstroG - A Successful Herbal Health Supplement in Alleviating
Menopausal Symptoms
The Growing Buzz around Bioidentical Drugs
Bio-identical Hormones - A Natural and Safe Substitute to
Synthetic HRT?
Pellet Therapy - A New Innovation Downsizes Conventional Issues
with Bioidentical HRT
Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for HRT - A Mixed Bag
Estriol: The Next Generation Estrogen Therapy?
What Makes Estriol Work?
Topical Estriol - More Promising in Safety
Estriol - Used More Commonly Outside the US
Entry of Generics Threatens Market Growth Prospects
Are Non-Hormonal Therapies A Threat to HRT?
Earlier Failures Induce Lethargy in Non-Hormonal Therapies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
__________________________
