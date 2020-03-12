Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 26 March 2020 at 16:00 (GMT) at the Company's headquarters, Korngarðar 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.eimskip.com/investors

