NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 - October 3, 2019

Deadline: April 20, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/hpq

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HP falsely highlighted that the four-box model was an accurate, reliable tool to determine demand and revenue in its Supplies business, and reassured investors that, based on the four-box model, HP had a "clear line of sight to supply stabilization"; (2) defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors about the reliability of its four-box model and the revenue growth of the Supplies business, touting their "continued confidence in the predictive value of the four box model" and stating that its "Supplies revenue is in line with the expectations that we set, and that our 4-box model continues to drive predictability"; and (3) and as a result, HP common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD)

Class Period: between January 26, 2017 - October 15, 2018

Deadline: April 20, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/jeld

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Jeld-Wen products, including doors, compete against other manufacturers on price, and described the market in which the Company sells its doors as "highly competitive"; and (2) Jeld-Wen's strong margins and anticipated margin growth were attributed to legitimate business factors, such as "making strategic pricing decisions based on an analysis of customer and product level profitability" and increasing its emphasis on "pricing optimization"; (3) these and similar statements made by defendants during the Class Period were false and misleading because defendants knew that Jeld-Wen was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with another door manufacturer to artificially increase or maintain prices of interior molded doors; and (4) consequently, Jeld-Wen common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.