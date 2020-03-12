New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Terephthalic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 78.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Terephthalic acid is produced by chemical synthesis of crude oil. The majority of the terephthalic acid is utilized in the production of polyester resin, which is used to manufacture polyester film, polyethylene terephthalate resin, and polyester fiber.
It is employed in the manufacture of terephthaloyl chloride, liquid crystal polymers, plasticizers, cyclohexanedimethanol, and copolyester-ether elastomers. Terephthalic acid is more cost-effective than the dimethyl terephthalate alternative for most grades of polyester used in textiles and food and beverage containers. Terephthalic Acid is used to manufacture polyester coatings resins for usage in the formulation of appliance, general metal, industrial maintenance, automotive, and coil coatings.
The major application of the market product is in polyester powder coating resins. Polyester fiber is made up of terephthalic acid blends with natural and synthetic fibers. They are utilized to make fabrics for apparel and home furnishings, such as bedspreads, bed sheets, draperies, and curtains.
Asia-Pacific held the largest market share, owing to the growth in the packaging in the food and beverage sector, and the textile industry in India and China. Rise in the sale volume of clothing and apparel goods, through e-commerce portals, are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market. APAC is the largest consumer of fiber and yarn.
In April 2017, PetroquímicaSuape and Citepe was acquired by Alpek for USD 385 million to increase its installed capacity by 640 and 450 tons per year of PTA and PET, respectively.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Terephthalic Acid market on the basis of manufacturing process, derivative, end-use industry, and region:
Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
