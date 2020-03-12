New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375382/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.4 Billion by the year 2025, Cell Culture will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$206.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$165.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cell Culture will reach a market size of US$198.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACEA Biosciences Inc.

ADMEcell Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Cerep SA

CompuDrug International Inc.

Cyprotex PLC.

CeeTox Inc.

Dassault Systèmes Biovia Corp.

Eurofins ADME BIOANALYSES SAS

Galapagos NV

Molecular Discovery Ltd.

MultiCASE Inc.

Optivia Biotechnology

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qualyst Inc.

Simulations Plus Inc.

Takara Bio Europe AB

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375382/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



ADME-Tox Testing Gains Traction

Recent Market Activity

A Peek into the Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery

Current and Future Analysis

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific Lends Growth Momentum

Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro

Technologies to Lead the Charge

Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization

China and India: Hot Spots for R&D Investment

ADME-Tox Assays - An Overview

Introduction of Early In Vitro ADMET Studies

Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and

ADME Analysis

Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening

CROs Expand Presence

Drug Discovery Outsourcing and Type of Services Outsourced

Changing Face of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Activity

M&A - Order of the Day

Global Competitor Market Shares

ADME-Toxicology Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ACEA Biosciences, Inc.

ADMEcell, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

BioreclamationIVT, LLC

Cerep SA

CompuDrug International, Inc.

Cyprotex PLC.

CeeTox, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes Biovia Corp.

Eurofins ADME BIOANALYSES SAS

Galapagos NV

Molecular Discovery Ltd.

MultiCASE, Inc.

Optivia Biotechnology

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pharmaron, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qualyst, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Takara Bio Europe AB

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Current State of ADME-Tox Testing

Need for Better Models: A Major Factor Driving Innovation in

the Market

Focus Shifts to Innovative Approaches

In Silico and In Vitro- the Way to Go

In Vitro Testing Systems and Its Relevance in Drug Development

Growing Inclination towards In-vitro Assays for Toxicology Studies

In Silico ADME-Tox Growing at a Fast Clip

Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches

Factors Hindering Growth

3-D Tissue Bioassays to Enhance In Vitro Toxicity Testing

Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in

Toxicity Testing

Rising Number of Drug Targets Surge Demand for Cell-Based Assays

Growing Focus on the Development of Reproducible and Robust

Cell-based Assays

Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific

Toxic Effects

GPCR Targets to Drive Growth in Functional Cell Assay Market

New Alternatives for Early-Stage Toxicology Testing

Stem Cells Exude Great Potential in Drug Toxicity Testing

Primary Hepatocytes Become Standard Tool for Evaluation in

Hepatic Metabolism

Improved Cryopreservation Technologies Help Expand Use of

Hepatocytes

Cardiotoxicity Testing Gains Prominence

Cell Imaging-Gaining Popularity

In Vivo Imaging Persists in ADME-Tox Testing

Computational Models on Rise

Adoption of Data Management Systems

Drug Transporter Analysis Becoming Part of ADME Assessment

Slow Metabolism of Novel Drugs Call for More Human Models in

Screening

Further Advances Required for More Understanding of

Biotransformation

Introduction of Third Dimension in Cell Culturing Drives Need

for New Instrumentation

Regulatory Bodies Focus on Transporter Mediated DDIs





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: ADME-Toxicology Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: ADME-Toxicology Testing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cell Culture (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cell Culture (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Cell Culture (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: High Throughput (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: High Throughput (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: High Throughput (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Molecular Imaging (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Molecular Imaging (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Molecular Imaging (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: OMICS Technology (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: OMICS Technology (Technology) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: OMICS Technology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cellular Assay (Method) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cellular Assay (Method) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Cellular Assay (Method) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Biochemical Assay (Method) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Biochemical Assay (Method) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Biochemical Assay (Method) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Ex-vivo (Method) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Ex-vivo (Method) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Ex-vivo (Method) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: In Silica (Method) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: In Silica (Method) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: In Silica (Method) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Systemic Toxicity (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Systemic Toxicity (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Systemic Toxicity (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analysts

Table 34: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: United States ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 36: United States ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in the United States

by Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States ADME-Toxicology Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review by Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 53: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Japan in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for ADME-Toxicology Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Method for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

ADME-Toxicology Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Japanese ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Chinese ADME-Toxicology Testing Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese ADME-Toxicology Testing Market by Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for ADME-Toxicology Testing in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European ADME-Toxicology Testing Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 70: European ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: European ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: European ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018-2025

Table 77: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European ADME-Toxicology Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: French ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: French ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: French ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in France by Method:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 87: French ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Analysis

by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: ADME-Toxicology Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: French ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: French ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: German ADME-Toxicology Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: German ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 96: German ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Italian ADME-Toxicology Testing Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market by Method:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for ADME-Toxicology Testing in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 110: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in the United Kingdom

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for ADME-Toxicology Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

ADME-Toxicology Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 116: United Kingdom ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Spain in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 119: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Spanish ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Spanish ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review by Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Spanish ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Thousand in

Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 128: Russian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Russia by Method:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian ADME-Toxicology Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 135: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Rest of Europe ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018-2025

Table 140: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe ADME-Toxicology Testing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 146: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: ADME-Toxicology Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Australian ADME-Toxicology Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 158: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 166: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in India in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 167: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Indian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Indian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review by Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Indian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 177: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 180: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 185: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for ADME-Toxicology

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Share Analysis by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for ADME-Toxicology Testing in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 194: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 196: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 197: Latin American ADME-Toxicology Testing Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 198: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American ADME-Toxicology Testing Market by

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for ADME-Toxicology Testing in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 206: Argentinean ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 207: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 208: Argentinean ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018-2025

Table 209: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean ADME-Toxicology Testing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Brazilian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Brazil by Method:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: ADME-Toxicology Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Mexican ADME-Toxicology Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 224: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Method: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 231: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Thousand in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 233: Rest of Latin America ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018 to

2025

Table 236: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Latin

America by Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America ADME-Toxicology Testing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 240: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 242: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 245: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: The Middle East ADME-Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East ADME-Toxicology Testing Historic

Market by Method in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 249: ADME-Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle East:



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Tabl

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375382/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001