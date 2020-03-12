Oslo, 12 March 2020

Anders Onarheim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of North Energy ASA, has today purchased 60,000 shares at an average price of NOK 0.9996 per share via his fully owned company AB Investment AS. The total number of shares beneficially owned by Onarheim after the transaction is 22,378,465, which equals 18.80% ownership in North Energy ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Sæberg, CEO

(+47) 918 00 720 | Email: knut.saeberg@northenergy.no



