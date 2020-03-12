United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

12.03.2020 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 12.03.2020

Date 12.03.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class UNIAV  
Amount 575  
Average price/share 7.9500 EUR
Highest price/share 7.9500 EUR
Lowest price/share 7.9500 EUR
Total price 4,571.25 EUR
     

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 12.03.2020:

  UNIAV 34,682    

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi

