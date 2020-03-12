New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocatalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374964/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$959.9 Billion by the year 2025, Refinery & Petrochemical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$39.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$40 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Refinery & Petrochemical will reach a market size of US$84.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$148.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.

Hyperion Catalysis International

Johnson Matthey

Mach I, Inc.

Nexceris

PQ Corp.

Zeolyst International

Umicore N.V.

Venator Materials PLC

W. R. Grace & Co.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

A Primer

Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser

Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic

Materials

A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Market Gathering Momentum

Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour

Nanotechnology in Catalysis - A Prelude

Expanding Applications of Nanocatalysts

Outlook

Refinery - Largest End-Use Sector

Assessing the Impact of Economic Upheavals on Nanocatalysts Market

Nanocatalysts Market Fares Relatively Better Post Recession

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanocatalysts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





BASF SE (Germany)

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Hyperion Catalysis International (USA)

Johnson Matthey (UK)

Mach I, Inc. (USA)

Nexceris (USA)

PQ Corporation (USA)

Zeolyst International (USA)

Umicore N.V. (Belgium)

Venator Materials PLC (UK)

W. R. Grace & Co. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Petroleum Refineries: The Traditional & the Largest Revenue

Contributor

Nano-Size Titanium Dioxide Gains Popularity in Waste Water

Treatment

Opportunity Indicator:

Nanocatalyst Applications in Oil Refineries

Cracking Catalysts

Hydro-Desulfurization (HDS)

Reformer Catalysts

Heavy Oil Upgrading

Coal Liquefaction

Other Applications

Production of Premium Gas Made Easy by Nanocatalysts

Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Demand for Nanocatalysts

in Refining Process

Nanocatalysts to Refine Gasoline Production Process

Zeolite - The Most Popular Ingredient of Refinery Catalysts

Environmental Applications: The Fastest Growing End-Use Segment

Revolutionary Solutions Against Climate Change

Stringent Emission Control Norms Drive Demand for Nano Enabled

Emission Control Catalysts

Opportunity Indicators

Demand for Nanocatalyst Enabled-Catalytic Converters for

Automobiles and Industrial Engine-Driven Applications Drive

Nanocatalysts Market

Automotive Catalytic Converters - A Major Market for Nanocatalysts

Opportunity Indicators for Nanocatalysts in Automotive Market

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Nanocatalysts to Gain Ground in Diesel Engine Emissions

Remediation

Advanced Lean-Burn Engine Emission Control Systems

Diesel Based Fuel Additives

Petroleum Industries Adopt Nanocatalysts for Emissions Control

in Refining Units

Focus on Reducing Emissions in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boosts

Nanocatalysts Market

Air Purification Systems

Cleaning up Paper Mill Waste Stream

Water Treatment: A Niche Application Area

Nanocatalysts Exhibit High Efficiency in HOC Removal in Waste

Water Treatment

Demand from Chemicals Boost Nanocatalysts Market

Key Application Areas in Chemical Processes

Production of Hydrogen Peroxide with Higher Selectivity to the

Desired Product

Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry Provides Traction

Reduction in Wastage and Side-Products - A Key Application Area

Food Processing - An Established Commercial Application

Nanocatalysts as Food Enzymes in Processed Foods Market

Nanocatalyst Applications in Energy Sector

Nanocatalysts Eye Bigger Role in Conversion of Natural Gas into

Quality Chemicals & Clean Fuels

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Acceptance of Nanocatalysts in Biomass to Biofuel

Conversion Bodes Well for the Market

Opportunity Indicators

Emphasis on Efficient Bio-Diesel Production to Boost

Nanocatalyst Market

Nanocatalysts Seek New Opportunities in Solar Cells

Fuel Cells Entice Nanocatalysts

Nanostructured Catalysts for Efficient Pem Fuel Cells

Growing R&D in Fuel Cell Technology Expected to Provide

Traction to the Nanocatalyst Market

Additives for Fuel & Explosives

Nanocatalyst Applications in Polymer Production

Trend Towards Green Chemistry Drives Nano Catalysts Market

High Demand for Bioplastics Drives Nanocatalyst Market

Production of Green Ammonia Provides Traction

High Demand for Carbon Nanotubes

Nanocatalysts Enhance Petrochemical Reactions

Gold as Nano Scale Catalysts Gathers Steam

Strong R&D Efforts, New Product & Application Developments

Spearhead Growth

Bimetallic Nanocatalysts Gaining Popularity at the Expense of

Monometallic NCs

Advancements in Metrology Critical to the Efficiency of

Nanocatalysts

New Dual-Layered Nanocatalyst Tolerant to Carbon Monoxide

Developed

R&D Efforts Find Efficacy of Nickel Phosphide Nanocatalyst in

Hydrogen Production

Dow Chemicals Develops Highly Innovative Nano-Catalyst for

Producing Bio-Plastics

New Nanocatalyst for Purifying Wastewater from Pharmaceutical

Industries

Snapshot of Select US Players and their Product Innovations

Over the Years





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Nanocatalysts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nanocatalysts Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nanocatalysts Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Refinery & Petrochemical (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 5: Refinery & Petrochemical (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Refinery & Petrochemical (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 7: Environment (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Environment (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Environment (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Chemical Synthesis (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Chemical Synthesis (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Chemical Synthesis (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nanocatalysts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Nanocatalysts Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Nanocatalysts Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Nanocatalysts Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Nanocatalysts Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Nanocatalysts Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nanocatalysts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Nanocatalysts Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Nanocatalysts Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Nanocatalysts in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Nanocatalysts Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Nanocatalysts Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nanocatalysts Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Nanocatalysts Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Nanocatalysts Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Nanocatalysts Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Nanocatalysts Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Nanocatalysts Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Nanocatalysts Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Nanocatalysts Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Nanocatalysts Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Nanocatalysts Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Nanocatalysts Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Nanocatalysts in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Nanocatalysts Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Nanocatalysts Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nanocatalysts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Nanocatalysts Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Nanocatalysts Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Nanocatalysts Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Nanocatalysts Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Nanocatalysts Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Nanocatalysts Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Nanocatalysts Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Nanocatalysts Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of World Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 25

