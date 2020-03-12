New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocatalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374964/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$959.9 Billion by the year 2025, Refinery & Petrochemical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$39.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$40 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Refinery & Petrochemical will reach a market size of US$84.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$148.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
A Primer
Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser
Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic
Materials
A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Market Gathering Momentum
Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour
Nanotechnology in Catalysis - A Prelude
Expanding Applications of Nanocatalysts
Outlook
Refinery - Largest End-Use Sector
Assessing the Impact of Economic Upheavals on Nanocatalysts Market
Nanocatalysts Market Fares Relatively Better Post Recession
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanocatalysts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BASF SE (Germany)
Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Hyperion Catalysis International (USA)
Johnson Matthey (UK)
Mach I, Inc. (USA)
Nexceris (USA)
PQ Corporation (USA)
Zeolyst International (USA)
Umicore N.V. (Belgium)
Venator Materials PLC (UK)
W. R. Grace & Co. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Petroleum Refineries: The Traditional & the Largest Revenue
Contributor
Nano-Size Titanium Dioxide Gains Popularity in Waste Water
Treatment
Opportunity Indicator:
Nanocatalyst Applications in Oil Refineries
Cracking Catalysts
Hydro-Desulfurization (HDS)
Reformer Catalysts
Heavy Oil Upgrading
Coal Liquefaction
Other Applications
Production of Premium Gas Made Easy by Nanocatalysts
Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Demand for Nanocatalysts
in Refining Process
Nanocatalysts to Refine Gasoline Production Process
Zeolite - The Most Popular Ingredient of Refinery Catalysts
Environmental Applications: The Fastest Growing End-Use Segment
Revolutionary Solutions Against Climate Change
Stringent Emission Control Norms Drive Demand for Nano Enabled
Emission Control Catalysts
Opportunity Indicators
Demand for Nanocatalyst Enabled-Catalytic Converters for
Automobiles and Industrial Engine-Driven Applications Drive
Nanocatalysts Market
Automotive Catalytic Converters - A Major Market for Nanocatalysts
Opportunity Indicators for Nanocatalysts in Automotive Market
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Nanocatalysts to Gain Ground in Diesel Engine Emissions
Remediation
Advanced Lean-Burn Engine Emission Control Systems
Diesel Based Fuel Additives
Petroleum Industries Adopt Nanocatalysts for Emissions Control
in Refining Units
Focus on Reducing Emissions in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boosts
Nanocatalysts Market
Air Purification Systems
Cleaning up Paper Mill Waste Stream
Water Treatment: A Niche Application Area
Nanocatalysts Exhibit High Efficiency in HOC Removal in Waste
Water Treatment
Demand from Chemicals Boost Nanocatalysts Market
Key Application Areas in Chemical Processes
Production of Hydrogen Peroxide with Higher Selectivity to the
Desired Product
Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry Provides Traction
Reduction in Wastage and Side-Products - A Key Application Area
Food Processing - An Established Commercial Application
Nanocatalysts as Food Enzymes in Processed Foods Market
Nanocatalyst Applications in Energy Sector
Nanocatalysts Eye Bigger Role in Conversion of Natural Gas into
Quality Chemicals & Clean Fuels
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Acceptance of Nanocatalysts in Biomass to Biofuel
Conversion Bodes Well for the Market
Opportunity Indicators
Emphasis on Efficient Bio-Diesel Production to Boost
Nanocatalyst Market
Nanocatalysts Seek New Opportunities in Solar Cells
Fuel Cells Entice Nanocatalysts
Nanostructured Catalysts for Efficient Pem Fuel Cells
Growing R&D in Fuel Cell Technology Expected to Provide
Traction to the Nanocatalyst Market
Additives for Fuel & Explosives
Nanocatalyst Applications in Polymer Production
Trend Towards Green Chemistry Drives Nano Catalysts Market
High Demand for Bioplastics Drives Nanocatalyst Market
Production of Green Ammonia Provides Traction
High Demand for Carbon Nanotubes
Nanocatalysts Enhance Petrochemical Reactions
Gold as Nano Scale Catalysts Gathers Steam
Strong R&D Efforts, New Product & Application Developments
Spearhead Growth
Bimetallic Nanocatalysts Gaining Popularity at the Expense of
Monometallic NCs
Advancements in Metrology Critical to the Efficiency of
Nanocatalysts
New Dual-Layered Nanocatalyst Tolerant to Carbon Monoxide
Developed
R&D Efforts Find Efficacy of Nickel Phosphide Nanocatalyst in
Hydrogen Production
Dow Chemicals Develops Highly Innovative Nano-Catalyst for
Producing Bio-Plastics
New Nanocatalyst for Purifying Wastewater from Pharmaceutical
Industries
Snapshot of Select US Players and their Product Innovations
Over the Years
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nanocatalysts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Nanocatalysts Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Nanocatalysts Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Refinery & Petrochemical (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Refinery & Petrochemical (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Refinery & Petrochemical (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 7: Environment (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Environment (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Environment (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Chemical Synthesis (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Chemical Synthesis (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Chemical Synthesis (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nanocatalysts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Nanocatalysts Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Nanocatalysts Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Nanocatalysts Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Nanocatalysts Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Nanocatalysts Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nanocatalysts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Nanocatalysts Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Nanocatalysts Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Nanocatalysts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Nanocatalysts Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Nanocatalysts Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nanocatalysts Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Nanocatalysts Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Nanocatalysts Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Nanocatalysts Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Nanocatalysts Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: Nanocatalysts Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Nanocatalysts Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Nanocatalysts Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Nanocatalysts Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Nanocatalysts Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Nanocatalysts Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Nanocatalysts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Nanocatalysts Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Nanocatalysts Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nanocatalysts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Nanocatalysts Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Nanocatalysts Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Nanocatalysts Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Nanocatalysts Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Nanocatalysts Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Nanocatalysts Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Nanocatalysts Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Nanocatalysts Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of World Nanocatalysts Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 25
