Availability of the complete version of the 2019 Annual Financial Report

Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2019 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2019 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial annual report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com , in the “Finance / Regulated information / 2020” and “Finance / Publications / 2020 Publications” sections.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.

dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Armelle Gary - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 84 24 - armelle.gary@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment