|2019 Results
|March 12, 2020
Good results from all business segments
of the Bolloré Group in 2019
Project of a simplified alternative tender offer for Blue Solutions,
followed by a mandatory de-listing
Very good operating performance of the transport and communications businesses and significant non-recurring impairment losses (€319 million), mainly related to electric cars, older generation batteries and car-sharing assets as part of the strategic redeployment in batteries, buses and stationary.
|·Bolloré Transportation & Logistics:
|€637m
|+17%
|·Communications (Vivendi):
|€1,526m
|+18%
|·Electricity Storage and Systems:
|€(434)m,
|vs. €(160) m
§ Proposed dividend: €0.06 per share (including a €0.02 interim already paid in 2019) identical to that paid in 2018, payable in cash only.
2019 Results
The Board of Directors of Bolloré, which met on March 12, 2020, approved the 2019 financial statements.
2019 revenue amounted to €24,843 million, up 3% at constant scope and exchange rates (+8% as reported), with:
On a reported basis, revenue was up 8%, which includes €878 million from changes in the scope of consolidation (consolidation of Editis and M7 at Vivendi), and €285m of foreign exchange impacts (mainly reflecting the rise of the U.S. dollar).
Adjusted operating income (EBITA(2)) was €1,634 million, up 0.2% (-5%(3) at constant scope and exchange rates) with:
Net financial income amounted to €17 million, vs. €140 million in 2018, primarily reflecting lower revaluation of securities (Spotify, Tencent Music): +€139 million in 2019 vs. +€311 million in 2018, €(101) million in interest expenses on the IFRS 16 lease liability and €111 million of capital gains (Wifirst, Bolloré Ports
France, etc.).
The share of the net income of equity-accounted non-operating companies totaled €98 million, compared with €172 million in 2018 primarily due to a lower contribution from Telecom Italia.
After accounting for €35 million of tax income (vs. €(506) million of tax expense in 2018), attributable entirely to Vivendi, consolidated net income was €1,408 million, vs. €1,107 million in 2018. Net income Group share amounted to €237 million, compared with €235 million in 2018.
Net debt was €8,720 million vs. €4,882 million at December 31, 2018, due to acquisitions (Editis, M7, etc.) and Vivendi’s shares buyback. Bolloré’s net debt excluding Vivendi decreased by €402 million primarily due to disposals of shares (such as Wifirst) and of Bolloré Ports France.
Shareholders’ equity was €25,942 million (€28,204 million as of December 31, 2018), reflecting the decline in Vivendi’s shareowner’s equity due to Vivendi’s repurchase of 10% of its own shares for €3,0 billion. The ratio of net debt to equity (gearing) was 34%, compared with 17% at the end of 2018.
At January 31, 2020, the Group’s liquidity(4), undrawn long term confirmed lines and liquid investments represented approximately €2.6 billion for Bolloré and €8.2 billion including Vivendi.
Proposed dividend: €0.06 per share
The General Shareholders’ Meeting will be asked to distribute a dividend of €0.06 per share (including a €0.02 interim dividend already paid in 2019) identical to that paid in 2018, payable in cash only.
The ex-dividend date is set for June 4, 2020 and payment in cash will be made on June 8, 2020.
Governance:
In order to clarify the governance and respond to certain observations made by investors and agencies, Bolloré and Financière de l’Odet wish to change the composition of the Boards of Directors to make them:
The Bolloré Group intends to continue in the future to tailor its governance to fit the expectations of its shareholders.
|Simplified alternative tender offer for Blue Solutions, followed by a mandatory de-listing:
The provisional timetable is as follows:
Consolidated key figures for Bolloré
|(in millions of euros)
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Revenue
|24,843
|23,024
|8%
|EBITDA(1)
|3,070
|2,728
|13%
|Depreciation and provisions
|(1,436)
|(1,097)
|31%
|Adjusted operating income (EBITA(1))
|1,634
|1,630
|0.2%
|Amortization resulting from PPA(1)
|(375)
|(329)
|14%
|Operating income
|1,259
|1,301
|(3%)
|of which equity-accounted operating companies
|23
|23
|4%
|Financial income
|17
|140
|(88%)
|Share in net income of equity-accounted non-operating companies
|98
|172
|(43%)
|Taxes
|35
|(506)
|-
|Net income
|1,408
|1,107
|27%
|Net income, Group share
|237
|235
|1%
|Minority interests
|1,171
|872
|34%
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Change (€ m)
|Shareholders’ equity
|25,942
|28,204
|(2,262)
|of which Group share
|9,088
|9,234
|(146)
|Net debt
|8,720
|4,882
|3,838
|Gearing(2)
|34%
|17%
|Ajusted operating income (EBITA) by activity
|(in millions of euros)
|2019
|2018
|As reported
|Organic growth(2)
|Bolloré Transportation & Logistics
|637
|545
|+17%
|+17%
|Transportation and Logistics(1)
|580
|511
|+14%
|+13%
|Oil Logistics
|56
|34
|+64%
|+64%
|Communications
|1,526
|1,288
|+18%
|+11%
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|(434)
|(160)
|-
|-
|Other (agricultural assets, holding companies)(1)
|(94)
|(43)
|-
|-
|Total EBITA Bolloré Group
|1,634
|1,630
|+0.2%
|-4.9%
A detailed presentation of the results is available at www.bollore.com.
The audit procedures for the 2019 consolidated financial statements have been conducted and the certification report will be issued after the management report is reviewed
Comparability of financial statements
|2019
|2018
|Change
|USD
|1.12
|1.18
|5%
|GBP
|0.88
|0.89
|1%
|JPY
|122.06
|130.41
|6%
|ZAR
|16.17
|15.61
|(4%)
|NGN
|405.47
|427.23
|5%
|CDF
|1,868.27
|1,933.59
|3%
Glossary
The non-GAAP measures defined above should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for other GAAP measures of operating and financial performance, and Bolloré considers these to be relevant indicators of the Group's operational and financial performance. Furthermore, it should be noted that other companies may define and calculate these indicators differently. It is therefore possible that the indicators used by Bolloré cannot be directly compared with those of other companies.
The percentages changes indicated in this document are calculated in relation to the same period of the preceding fiscal year, unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding in this presentation, the sum of some data may not correspond exactly to the calculated total and the percentage may not correspond to the calculated variation.
1 See glossary
2 See glossary
3 Restated for the first-time application of IFRS 16, which had a positive impact of €74 million on EBITA, the variation was -9% for the Group, +9% for Bolloré Transportation & Logistics and +8% for Vivendi.
4 excluding Vivendi.
