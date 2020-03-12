



TOUR DE FRANCE AND PRO CYCLING MANAGER PREPARE THEIR BREAKAWAY IN 2020

Lesquin, 12 March 2020 – NACON and Cyanide are delighted to announce that their two cycling simulations will return this year: Tour de France 2020 and Pro Cycling Manager 2020!

Click here to watch the announcement trailers for Pro Cycling Manager 2020 and Tour de France 2020

Take your team to the top in Pro Cycling Manager 2020

Become the manager of a professional cycling team, string together victories and take it to the very top of the rankings. Building on the strong foundations of this successful series, Pro Cycling Manager 2020 provides the chance to take part in all 21 official stages of the Tour de France and over 230 races – a total of 650 stages. New features have been added to the game, including:

Managing the morale of your cyclists in career mode to recreate this essential aspect of real races

A new stage planning system to help assign your team members

A more dynamic and aggressive AI that forces you to adapt and improve your strategy in real time

Experience the intensity of the Grande Boucle from inside the peloton with Tour de France 2020

Pedal into the thick of the action as a cyclist for one of the top teams in the Tour de France. Elbow to elbow in the peloton, experience the attacks, breakaways, sprints and other tense situations of this famous race. You will need to optimise your tactics and stamina management to slip on the iconic yellow jersey.

Multiple improvements and new features have been added to Tour de France 2020, including:

Liège-Bastogne-Liège ("The Old Lady") added, a 266km race of steep climbs

A redesigned interface that provides better anticipation of the course and position of competitors

A deeper time-trial where posture and sprint management are crucial for success

A more realistic AI that grabs any attack opportunity

A unique immersive aspect thanks to a new feature that will be revealed soon

Tour de France 2020 and Pro Cycling Manager 2020 will be available on 4 June 2020 on consoles (PlayStation®4 and Xbox One) and PC.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Cyanide

Cyanide is a French video game development studio created in 2000 and based in Nanterre. It has two subsidiaries located in Montreal and Bordeaux. The studio is known for its sports games, such as the popular PC series Cycling Manager and its console version, Tour de France. Cyanide is also the author of Blood Bowl (Sport/Fantasy, 2009), the adaptation of the famous Games Workshop board game; Game of Thrones (RPG, 2012); Styx: Master of Shadows and the sequel Styx: Shards of Darkness (Infiltration, 2014/2017); and Call of Cthulhu, a game adapted from the tormented world of HP Lovecraft (investigative RPG, 2018). More information can be found at www.cyanide-studio.com

