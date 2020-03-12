DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM 02 TO 06 MARCH 2020
[Clichy – March 11, 2020–] In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 02 to 06 March 2020 :
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|Amount in €
|02/03/2020
|19 200
|54,1734
|1 040 129,28
|04/03/2020
|1 803
|54,9912
|99 149,13
|05/03/2020
|27 000
|53,9000
|1 455 300,00
|06/03/2020
|3 713
|50,7411
|188 401,70
|TOTAL
|51 716
|53,8127
|2 782 980,12
You will find here-after the link to the file with the details of the transactions : BIC sharebuyback week 10.
ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
Contact
|Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
|Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98
|Press Contacts
| Michèle Ventura
michele.ventura@bicworld.com
|Albane de La Tour d’Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
| Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85
isegonzac@image7.fr
2020 Agenda
|First Quarter 2020 results
|23 April 2020
|Conference call and Webcast
|Capital Markets Day
|19 May 2020
|Meeting
|2020 AGM
|20 May 2020
|Meeting
|First Half 2020 results
|29 July 2020
|Conference call and Webcast
