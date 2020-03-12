SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 02 March to 06 March 2020

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2019

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1

Trading days 2

Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3

Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 4



Amounts



(in €) 5

Purpose of redemption 6

Market



02/03/2020







5 813



89.9813



523 061.30



Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.



OTC



03/03/2020







NONE



-



-



-



-



04/03/2020







NONE



-



-



-



-



05/03/2020







NONE







-



-



-.



-



06/03/2020







300 000



89.1043



26 731 290.00



Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.



XPAR Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



305 813



-



27 254 351.30



-



-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

II - Details of transactions:

in accordance with Article 5 (1) b of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), the detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment