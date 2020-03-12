SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2019)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from 02 March to 06 March 2020
Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2019
I-Purchases effected during the period:
|1
Trading days
|2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)
|3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)
|4
Amounts
(in €)
|5
Purpose of redemption
|6
Market
|
02/03/2020
|
5 813
|
89.9813
|
523 061.30
|
Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.
|
OTC
|
03/03/2020
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
04/03/2020
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
05/03/2020
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-.
|
-
|
06/03/2020
|
300 000
|
89.1043
|
26 731 290.00
|
Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.
|
XPAR
|Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)
|
305 813
|
-
|
27 254 351.30
|
-
|
-
(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded
II - Details of transactions:
in accordance with Article 5 (1) b of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), the detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
