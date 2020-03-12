NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartbeat Health , a leading digital health company aimed at improving heart health and addressing cardiovascular disease, announced today that it has closed $8.2 million in Series A funding led by .406 Ventures and Optum Ventures , with participation from existing investors Kindred Ventures , Lerer Hippeau , Designer Fund and Max Ventures .



“Evolving trends in telemedicine and digital health make cardiovascular disease well suited for virtual care,” said Dr. Jeff Wessler, Cardiologist and CEO at Heartbeat Health. “Heart health is a significant concern for a large portion of the population, but also an area that can be supported by technology for both preventive health and ongoing care management. Our enterprise customers appreciate that we are leading the way in providing a digital first and patient-centric approach to cardiovascular care.”

Heartbeat Health delivers a virtual cardiovascular care management solution supported by a network of leading providers. By combining health risk assessment data with a cardiology-focused telehealth platform, Heartbeat Health connects patients to appropriate diagnostics and clinicians, and tracks ongoing care. This results in a tailored treatment and care plan for patients across various stages of cardiovascular disease. The company serves primary care providers, long-term care facilities and employers across the United States and currently manages the care experience for over 10,000 patients. The Series A funding will be used to support product research and development and national expansion of Heartbeat Health’s digital heart health platform.

“The statistics on cardiovascular disease are staggering – heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. With many of the challenges of heart health being related to preventable factors, the condition is ripe for high quality virtual care,” said Payal Divakaran, Partner of .406 Ventures. “We are excited to back Heartbeat Health as it has developed the first, best and only solution to this problem highlighted by recent cardiovascular studies. We were also attracted to the exceptional team that Dr. Wessler and his co-founders have assembled.” With .406’s investment, Ms. Divakaran will join the Heartbeat Health Board of Directors.

ABOUT HEARTBEAT HEALTH

Heartbeat Health is a digital heart health company that delivers virtual cardiovascular disease prevention and management with a focus on improved clinical experience, health outcomes, and reduced cost. More than 80% of heart disease deaths are attributable to preventable factors, yet cardiovascular disease remains the costliest and deadliest condition worldwide.

Through its proprietary biometric risk assessments, virtual cardiovascular management programs, and national network of cardiologists, Heartbeat Health helps patients, employers, and health plans benefit from lower cost and higher value care by reducing cardiovascular risk and the likelihood for future adverse events. Heartbeat Health is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at heartbeathealth.com .

ABOUT .406 VENTURES

.406 Ventures is a Boston-based early stage venture capital firm investing in healthcare and enterprise technology companies founded by visionary entrepreneurs. .406 Ventures was founded in 2006 and has over $1B under management across six funds. The firm leads, or co-leads, first institutional investment rounds in market-changing companies. .406 Ventures’ healthcare theses focus on systems, technologies, and services that improve clinical delivery, with investments in companies such as Abacus Insights, AbleTo, Axial Healthcare, Iora Health, Nomad Health, Redox and WelbeHealth. Learn more at 406ventures.com .

ABOUT OPTUM VENTURES

Optum Ventures is the independent venture fund of Optum, a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone, and part of UnitedHealth Group. Optum Ventures invests in health companies that use data and insights to help improve consumers' access to health care services and how care is delivered and paid for, and that make the health care system more reliable and easier to navigate. For more information, visit www.optumventures.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Heartbeat Health

hello@heartbeathealth.com

866-826-5888