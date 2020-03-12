New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611040/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Carbon Fiber Prepreg will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$268 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$218.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Carbon Fiber Prepreg will reach a market size of US$293.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg
Applications
Recent Market Activity
User-Friendly Prepreg Machines: Order of the Day
Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound - Gaining Popularity
Composite Tooling Prepreg Market
Burgeoning Middle Class Population and Urbanization Spurs
Market Growth
Overview of End-Use Applications
Aerospace
Defense & Space
Industrial
Automotive
Marine
Renewable Energy
Recreation Industry
Global Competitor Market Shares
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
APCM, LLC (USA)
Axiom Materials, Inc. (USA)
Cytec Solvay Group (USA)
Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)
Hexcel Corporation (USA)
Holding Company Composite (Russia)
Isola Group (USA)
Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (Netherlands)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
SGL Group - The Carbon Company (Germany)
Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Zoltek Companies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Heat Shrink Tapes - Making Autoclaves Redundant
SQRTM - a Leap Forward in Composite Molding
3-Dimensional Stitching Using Prepregs
Innovations Promise Further Improvements in Prepreg
Efficiencies and Applications
Growing Advances to Address Curing Time Hurdles
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
