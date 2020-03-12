TORONTO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync") is pleased to announce that Public Works and Government Services Canada has awarded a long-term Managed Clothing Solution Contract (“MCSC”) to its wholly owned subsidiary, Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”), for the provision of uniforms and related accessories to the Canadian Coast Guard, a Special Operating Agency under the umbrella of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. This contract involves the provision of uniforms and related accessories, and management services including but not limited to uniform design, manufacturing, inventory management and warehousing, ordering, distribution and on-line web-based ordering and program data management services. The MCSC, which is for an initial term of three years with two two-year extension options, is estimated initially at $1.6 million per annum.



The Canadian Coast Guard (“CCG”) helps ensure the security and prosperity of Canada by providing essential services to the marine community. These services include waterways management, aids to navigation, search and rescue, environmental response, icebreaking (escort and flood control) and marine communications and traffic services. The CCG also plays an important role in maritime security and provides and operates the federal government’s civilian fleet. It is a significant symbol of Canadian Sovereignty, especially in remote northern areas. The CCG carries out its responsibilities with a workforce of approximately 6,000 employees, including approximately 3,500 uniformed personnel who provide services at approximately 107 staffed shoreside locations, aboard 118 ships and 4 Air Cushion Vehicles, numerous smaller vessels and 22 Helicopters.

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: UGL and Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”).

UGL provides full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities through operations across Canada and has recently expanded into the US marketplace through the establishment of a 45,000 sq. ft. distribution and service facility in Henderson, Nevada, and a sales and service facility in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Nevada facility is now staffed and distributing new uniforms for the launch of its first major US based airline account which is currently rolling out its new designs to employees. UGL’s customer base includes a broad list of North American iconic brands as well as municipal and provincial agencies across Canada.



Winnipeg based Peerless specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government agencies in Canada.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit the Unisync website at www.unisyncgroup.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Matthew Graham, CEO

Investor relations contact:

Douglas F Good 778-370-1725 or Email dgood@unisyncgroup.com



Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.