Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP)

Class Period: January 30, 2019 - February 24, 2020

Deadline: April 27, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico's accounting and liabilities; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)

Class Period: March 8, 2019 - February 19, 2020

Deadline: April 27, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity’s Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (2) the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity’s revenues; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.