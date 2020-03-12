Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Constitutive meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s Board of Directors
At its constitutive meeting on 12 March 2020, the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc elected Heikki Bergholm as Chairman of the Board and Sakari Lassila as Vice Chairman.
From among its members, the Board elected Sakari Lassila as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Teemu Kangas-Kärki and Pasi Tolppanen as the members of the committee. The Board elected Heikki Bergholm as the Chairman of the Personnel Committee, with Laura Lares, Miikka Maijala and Laura Tarkka as the members of the committee.
Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by, for example, looking after the work ability of our personnel and also offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment. L&T operates in Finland, Sweden and Russia. L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
