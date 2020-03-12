12 March 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 12 March 2020, Mr Connolly, Chairman and a PDMR of the Company purchased 275,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

John Connolly

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

transaction

Purchase of 275,000 shares through Pershing Securities Limited, his nominee.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.95076 275,000

d)

Aggregated

Information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A single transaction

£261,459

GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the

transaction

12 March 2020

f)

Place of the

transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,

Company Secretary