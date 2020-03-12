New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kids` Food and Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864286/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$146.7 Billion by the year 2025, Kids` Food and Beverages will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Kids` Food and Beverages will reach a market size of US$8.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

Britvic Plc

Brothers International Food Corp.

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands Inc.

Elevation Brands LLC

General Mills Inc.

GlaxoSmithkline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

Kellogg Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Mondel?z International Inc.

McKee Foods Corporation

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo Inc

Quaker Oats Company

Tipco Foods Public Company Limited

Vitaco Health NZ Ltd

Healtheries

Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

Yum Yum Snacks







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Kids? Food and Beverages - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Developed Markets to Remain Strong

Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

India & China: Potential Untapped Markets

Competitive Landscape

Innovation/Product Launches is the Name of the Game in the

Crowded Marketplace

Global Competitor Market Shares

Kids’ Food and Beverages Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Kids? Food and Beverages Market Exhibits Significant Growth





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market

Prospects

Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending

Growing Awareness of Well Balanced Diet on a Global Scale

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Foods:

Reinvigorating Market Growth

Healthy Bakery Products Gain Prominence

Parents Demand Performance Boosting Products

Pester Power of Children Significantly Impacts Parents?

Purchasing Decisions

RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes

Well for Market Penetration

Governmental Efforts towards Better Nutrition: MyPlate and

Change4Life Campaigns

Breakfast Food Manufacturers Target Children

Consumers Inclined towards Healthy Snacking

Difference in Snacking Patterns in Kids across the World

Product Appearance & Packaging Is Key

Building Consumer Confidence through Scientific Evidence

Advertising: A Major Prerequisite

Manufacturers Rope in Popular Television Characters for Product

Endorsements

Marketing Strategies for Children’s Food and Beverages

Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Driver

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging

Economies

Commercially Prepared Kids? Foods: A Boon for Working Parents

Portion-Controlled Meal Solutions

Vitamin-enriched Products: Boosting Market Growth

?Feel Good? Factor will Drive Future Growth

Consumer Focus on Functional Ingredients

Market Trends by Sector

Frozen Desserts

Bakery Products

Snack Foods

Health Drinks are Making Biggest Gains

Dairy Products

Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth

Fruits & Vegetables

Obesity - An Alarming Health Issue

Obesity Statistics - A Glance

Fighting Obesity with Fibers

Instant Noodles - A Favorite Food Among Kids

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant

Noodles

Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children Boosts Demand

Online Sales Expand Growth





