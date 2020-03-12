At the Annual General Meeting of TM hf. today, March 12, 2020, proposals were passed on disposing of the company's surplus income, the authority to buy own shares, among other things on the basis of a repurchase plan, the company's remuneration policy and remuneration to the Board, the sub-committees and the nomination committee.

The Board of Directors of the Company was self-elected and is composed as follows:

On the Executive Board:

Örvar Kærnested Chairman of the Board,

Kristín Friðgeirsdóttir Vice Chairman,

Andri Thor Guðmundsson co-manager,

Einar Örn Ólafsson co-manager and

Helga Kristín Auðunsdóttir co-manager.

On the alternate board:

Bjarki Már Baxter and

Bryndís Hrafnkelsdóttir.

The Nomination Committee for the next operating year was self-elected:

Ingibjörg Ösp Stefánsdóttir and

Jakobína H. Árnadóttir.

PricewaterhouseCoopers ehf. was elected auditing company for TM the operating year 2020.

Further details of the results of the Annual General Meeting are attached to the attachment attached to this announcement.

The company's annual report for 2019 can be found on the company's website or at the following URL:

http://arsskyrsla.tm.is/

