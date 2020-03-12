Malta, 12 March 2020



Kristian Nylén exercises 300,000 share options issued in 2013 and shall retain all resulting shares

Kambi Group plc CEO Kristian Nylén has exercised the 300,000 share options issued to him in 2013 and shall retain all the resulting shares.

Kambi Group plc welcomes the CEO’s decision to exercise the options and retain the shares, as well as the subsequent reduction in uncertainty related to the future social security costs for the Group.

In order to pay the option price and income tax, Nylén has taken a loan of approximately 1.2m GBP from a subsidiary of Kambi Group plc. The repayment period is three years, with the loan subject to a market standard interest rate and a lock-in commitment, which acts to secure retention of the shares during this period.





Disclaimer: The information in this press release is such that Kambi Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

The information in this report was sent for publication on 12 March 2020 at 19:30 CET by CEO Kristian Nylén.

