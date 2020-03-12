Belgian Kinepolis cinemas closed until at least 31 March

12 March 2020, 8 p.m.

Regulatory release, Inside information

Kinepolis closely monitors the situation regarding the spread of the Coronavirus and is in close consultation with the relevant authorities in all the countries where it operates with regard to measures to protect customers and employees.

In view of recent developments, Kinepolis has decided, in consultation with the local authorities concerned, to close all Belgian Kinepolis cinemas from tomorrow (March, 13) until at least 31 March. In the other countries, consultation with the relevant authorities is ongoing and for a number of cinemas, measures have been taken to limit the occupancy per room, as well as a number of additional measures, such as a stronger spread of the starting time of the film screenings. We are also preparing for additional measures in other countries, but these decisions will always be taken in close consultation with the local authorities.

Depending on the duration of the closure and the number of cinemas involved, Kinepolis may expect a severe impact on the group's financial results for the first half of the year.

We advise our customers to consult our online communication channels ( www.kinepolis.com , social media) for more information per cinema and about compensation for tickets.

The health of our movie lovers and employees remains our absolute priority. We remain in close consultation with the local relevant authorities.

About Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management.

In Europe, Kinepolis Group NV has 55 cinemas spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. Since the acquisition of Canadian movie theatre group Landmark Cinemas and American movie theatre group MJR, Kinepolis also operates 46 cinemas in Canada and 10 in the US.

In total, Kinepolis Group currently operates 111 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,079 screens and almost 200,000 seats. Kinepolis employs 4,600 people, all committed to giving millions of visitors an unforgettable movie experience. More information on www.kinepolis.com/corporate .



