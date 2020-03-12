TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odo Security , a leader in zero trust network access (ZTNA) and management, today announced it is offering free subscriptions to its market-leading secure remote access solution, OdoAccess, to companies for use by their employees based in countries impacted by the Coronavirus health crisis.



“We have been inundated with calls from people under enormous pressure to develop solutions for meeting the COVID-19 threat to business continuity. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, companies are taking precautionary measures and asking their employees to stay at home. However, they need to find a way to keep their businesses running as this unfortunate circumstance continues for an unknown period,” said Or Zilberman, CEO of Odo Security. “At Odo Security, we are doing our part by offering our industry-leading remote access solution to affected organizations at no charge during this crisis. We want to help companies keep their network secure and their people productive while they work from home."

Odo’s clientless solution offers the most comprehensive remote access solution on the market. With its 3-minute deployment, enterprises can immediately provide employees working from home with easy, reliable and secure remote access to web applications, servers, and databases located in any environment, avoiding common security and connectivity issues associated with VPNs. What’s more, employees can access these resources safely using company-issued or personal devices.

The coronavirus outbreak can affect more than employees located in countries where the outbreak is widespread. Employees may be asked to stay at home because they have recently traveled to countries where the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued outbreak alerts , or, as one news poll found, the employees may end up stranded in those countries. Even in relatively unaffected areas, companies are beginning to ask employees to work remotely as a precautionary measure. Either way, making it possible for those employees to work securely from any location and device is critical to business continuity and reducing the spread of the virus.

Odo will be monitoring World Health Organization updates closely and extending the free subscription until the threat to people and businesses subsides. Read Odo’s Secure Remote Access Guide to learn how to maintain business continuity while employees work from home during the Coronavirus crisis. The offer is currently available to affected organizations that register with Odo Security before June 1, 2020. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information please contact info@odo.io .

About Odo Security

Odo’s zero trust access platform enables organizations to simplify, secure and scale remote access to internal resources across hybrid-cloud and on-premises infrastructures. Odo’s agentless and clientless solution enables security teams to easily manage privileged access to any application, server, database and environment, providing full visibility across all user activity and eliminating the need for VPNs. For more information, please visit www.odo.io

TWEET THIS: Odo Security offers remote access service to help companies affected by #Coronavirus keep their employees working safely from home. Learn more at www.odo.io. #OdoSecurity #zerotrust #remoteaccess