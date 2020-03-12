New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polypropylene Catalyst Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819989/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$780.9 Million by the year 2025, Ziegler-Natta will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ziegler-Natta will reach a market size of US$38.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$149.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Clariant International Ltd.

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toho Titanium Co., Ltd.

W. R. Grace & Co.







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Polypropylene Catalyst Market: A Primer

North America: A Leading Market for Polypropylene Catalyst

COMPETITION

Polypropylene Catalyst: A Consolidated Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Polypropylene Catalyst: An Introduction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polypropylene Catalyst Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Use of Polypropylene in Food Packaging

Need for Lightweight Materials in Automotive and Construction

Sector Boosting Polypropylene Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL

JAPAN POLYPROPYLENE CORPORATION

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

MITSUI CHEMICALS

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL

TOHO TITANIUM

W. R. GRACE & CO.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

