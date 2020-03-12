New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savills has completed its acquisition of Macro Consultants LLC, a leading project management firm. The agreement accelerates the expansion of Savills existing advisory and management services platform while enhancing the firm’s ability to deliver tier-one project management and consulting solutions to its clients.

Macro, led by its long-time owner Michael Glatt, has been recognized as one of the industry’s most successful and fastest-growing companies, with more than 85 professionals in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Denver and Philadelphia. Macro serves as a trusted advisor to an impressive list of clients, from nonprofit organizations to Fortune 100 companies, to help budget and oversee a wide range of capital projects, including relocations, expansions, and modernizations.

“I have great respect for Michael’s leadership,” said Savills Chairman and CEO Mitchell S. Steir. “The objective of this acquisition is to strengthen our existing project management platform, which currently consists of 50 project management professionals across the U.S. and Canada, by adding first-rate strategic and program management services, in addition to some of the industry’s best practitioners. Macro has a history of forging long-term partnerships with some of the most prestigious organizations in the world. By bringing the Macro team to Savills, we have not only more than doubled our firm’s project management resources, but we also gain deep in-house industry knowledge that will enable us to better meet our clients’ capital project requirements.”

“We have worked closely with Michael Glatt and the Macro team during the past ten years as they successfully completed projects for our mutual clients,” said Vice Chairman David Lipson. “Many Savills leaders have had the benefit of seeing firsthand Macro’s efforts and hearing the resulting rave reviews from its clients.”

Lipson further commented, “Careful thought and planning have gone into our alignment of people, technology, processes, and best practices to ensure a seamless integration. The only change Macro’s clients will notice is the firm’s ability to do its customary great work in more places, utilizing Savills global footprint.”

Michael Glatt, who will be taking on the role of vice chairman and North American head of project management, added, “Our client-first approach to project management, combining our experience, deep expertise and passion for on-time and on-budget delivery, is in perfect alignment with Savills approach and industry leadership. As we look forward to the coming years of success, I’m very proud to be sharing this moment with our family of employees, all of whom are critical partners in this new phase of growth.”

Savills is a global property expert and one of the world’s leading property agents. With over 39,000 experts spread across 70 countries, Savills delivers smarter workplace solutions with global knowledge, local expertise and world-class advice. Macro joins Savills 160-year legacy as a valued partner for North America, providing professional services and project management capabilities that protect client needs above everything else.

###

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm’s integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Macro, a Savills Company:

Established in 1993, Macro is the consummate professional consulting and project management firm, providing services that are uniquely geared toward helping clients with every aspect of project management.

Macro brings trust, performance, and partnership to clients looking for maximum return on investment for the toughest projects. Macro is a true end-to-end partner, leveraging its experience, proven methodology and management of details, enabling clients to keep in step with any project challenge.

For more information, please visit macropm.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

