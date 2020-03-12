SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced its fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results and corporate highlights.
“2019 marked several key milestones for Kezar, and I’m grateful for our team’s skill and hard work moving both of our programs forward. Our selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, KZR-616, entered Phase 2 trials in five different autoimmune diseases of high unmet need, building upon encouraging data from our ongoing Phase 1b study. We also nominated KZR-261, the first clinical candidate from our protein secretion program, and expect an IND filing in early 2021”, said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer. “This year we look forward to sharing updates from the Phase 1b portion of our MISSION study, as well as an interim analysis from our MARINA trial in AIHA and ITP. Finally, after our successful financing last month, we have a strong cash position that takes us beyond all of our KZR-616 Phase 2 readouts as well as data with KZR-261 in multiple tumor types.”
Recent Clinical and Business Highlights
KZR-616 – Selective Immunoproteasome Inhibitor
MISSION Study
The Phase 1b/2 MISSION study in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients with and without nephritis is currently ongoing.
MARINA Study
The Phase 2 MARINA study in patients with autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) or immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is currently ongoing.
PRESIDIO Study
The Phase 2 PRESIDIO study in patients with polymyositis (PM) or dermatomyositis (DM) is currently ongoing.
KZR-261 – Protein Secretion Program
Business Update
On February 4, 2020, Kezar completed an underwritten public offering of 18,965,385 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,884,615 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.001 per share. The public offering price of the common stock was $2.60 per share and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant was $2.599 per underlying share. The gross proceeds from the public offering were approximately $56.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
Financial Results
About KZR-616
KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Preclinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Phase 1a clinical trial results in healthy volunteers provide evidence that KZR-616 potentially avoids adverse effects caused by currently marketed non-selective proteasome inhibitors, which Kezar believes prevent them from being utilized as a chronic treatment in autoimmune disorders. Phase 2 trials are underway for the treatment of lupus nephritis (MISSION study), autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia (MARINA study), and dermatomyositis and polymyositis (PRESIDIO study).
About KZR-261
KZR-261, a novel, first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor, is the first clinical candidate to be nominated from Kezar’s research and discovery efforts targeting protein secretion pathways. KZR-261 is a broad-spectrum anti-tumor agent that acts through direct interaction and inhibition of Sec61 activity. The compound was discovered at Kezar through a robust medicinal chemistry campaign in which several scaffolds were progressed through the company’s proprietary platform evaluating Sec61 modulation. As a result, Kezar has established a broad library of protein secretion inhibitors. KZR-261 has demonstrated several encouraging properties that lead to its potential to be an anti-cancer agent for the treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. IND-enabling activities are currently underway, and an IND application in solid tumors is expected to be filed in the first quarter of 2021.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, Kezar has nominated KZR-261 as its first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from its protein secretion program and is now undergoing IND-enabling activities for the program. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Kezar’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Kezar’s clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s financial position and the timing and amount of future operating expenses, the design, progress, timing, scope and results of clinical trials, the anticipated timing of disclosure of results of clinical trials, the likelihood data will support future development, the association of data with treatment outcomes, the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of Kezar’s product candidates, and the discovery and development of new product candidates. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, unexpected litigation or other disputes, and the potential disruption of our business and clinical trials from the global outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Kezar’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Kezar assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
|KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
|Selected Balance Sheet Data
|(In thousands)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|78,206
|$
|107,432
|Total assets
|89,513
|114,682
|Total current liabilities
|6,003
|3,337
|Total stockholders' equity
|78,046
|108,797
|KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC.
|Summary of Operations Data
|(In thousands except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|7,431
|$
|4,673
|$
|27,363
|$
|18,136
|General and administrative
|2,566
|1,753
|9,979
|6,590
|Total operating expenses
|9,997
|6,426
|37,342
|24,726
|Loss from operations
|(9,997)
|(6,426)
|(37,342)
|(24,726)
|Interest income
|418
|644
|2,255
|1,559
|Net loss
|$
|(9,579)
|$
|(5,782)
|$
|(35,087)
|$
|(23,167)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.50)
|$
|(0.30)
|$
|(1.84)
|$
|(2.26)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|19,122,074
|19,005,250
|19,083,826
|10,264,584
