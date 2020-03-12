MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) reported revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended January 31, 2020, of $9.6 million compared to $13.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenues for the nine months of fiscal 2020 were $31.3 million compared to $36.3 million recorded in the same period of the prior year. The Company recorded operating loss of $1.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to an operating loss of $394,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating loss for the nine months of fiscal 2020 was $7.3 million compared to operating loss of $540,000 in the nine months of fiscal 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.6 million or ($0.17) per diluted share compared to net loss of $321,000 or ($0.04) per diluted share for the third quarter of the prior year. Net loss for the nine months of fiscal 2020 was $7.1 million or ($0.78) per diluted share compared the net loss of $168,000 or ($0.02) per diluted share for the nine months of fiscal 2019.



FEI CEO, Stanton Sloane, commented on third quarter results, “Our third quarter financials were impacted principally by two issues. Firstly, by the termination of a problem program that has been the source of persistent technical and financial issues. Cleaning up this problem has been a focus for some months and I am glad to now put it behind us. That said, I have also instituted best practices to ensure we avoid this sort of problem in the future.

“Revenue decreases, the second issue for the quarter, resulted in large part from slippages in US Government funding to prime contractors on space programs where we are a potential supplier of frequency generation/conversion systems. On several of these programs, the prime contractors have been awarded the contracts, but they either were not yet fully funded or there have been extended negotiations regarding the technical baselines, resulting in delays of sub-contract awards, which of course, impact the timing of our revenues. On some of these programs, FEI is in a very strong position as the supplier of choice and it is simply a matter of timing. I would add that the total value of potential new business opportunities we are pursuing is approximately $660m. That is the best leading indicator of future revenue and profit growth. We have invested significant resources in R&D and infrastructure to position the company to win more than our fair share of these opportunities and I am confident that we will do so.”

Fiscal 2020 Selected Financial Metrics and Other Items

For the nine months ended January 31, 2020 satellite related revenues, both for Government/DOD and commercial end use were approximately $14.7 million compared to $17.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2019. Commercial and U.S. Government satellite payload programs accounted for approximately 47% of consolidated revenues compared to 48% of consolidated revenues for the same period of fiscal 2019.





For the nine months ended January 31, 2020 sales for non-space related U.S. Government/DOD, end use were $12.7 million compared to $17.1 million for the same period of fiscal 2019. Sales for U.S. Government/DOD non-space end use accounted for approximately 41% of consolidated revenues compared to 47% of consolidated revenues for the same period of fiscal 2019.





Sales for other commercial and industrial applications were approximately $3.9 million for fiscal 2020 compared to $2.0 million for the same period of fiscal 2019. Commercial and industrial applications accounted for approximately 12% of consolidated revenues, compared to 5% for the same period of the prior year.





Research and development expense were $4.8 million for the nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to $5.1 million for the same period of fiscal 2019.





Backlog at the end of the quarter ended January 31, 2020 was approximately $36 million. Subsequent to quarter end the Company received over $3.5M in additional funding on 2 existing contracts.

Investor Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9205. International callers may dial 1-201-689-8054. Ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

The archived call may be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 (domestic), or 1-919-882-2331 (international), use pin 33571 for one week following the call. Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through June 12, 2020.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

January 31, Three Months Ended

January 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues $ 31,270 $ 36,345 $ 9,628 $ 13,193 Cost of Revenues 25,358 23,953 6,488 9,093 Gross Margin 5,912 12,392 3,140 4,100 Selling and Administrative 8,362 7,838 3,619 2,657 Research and Development 4,813 5,094 1,082 1,837 Operating Loss (7,263 ) (540 ) (1,561 ) (394 ) Interest and Other, Net 265 410 34 133 Loss before Income Taxes (6,998 ) (130 ) (1,527 ) (261 ) Income Tax Benefit 48 38 19 (60 ) Net Loss $ (7,046 ) $ (168 ) $ (1,546 ) $ (321 ) Net Income (Loss) per share: Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.78 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.04 ) Average Shares Outstanding Basic and diluted 9,059 8,899 9,104 8,928

Frequency Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets